Virus cases plunge and LA, San Francisco come back to life

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California’s signature cities are leading the way as the state prepares to expand business openings after coronavirus shutdowns. Los Angeles and San Francisco are poised Tuesday to be the only major urban areas in the state to meet guidelines to move into the least-restrictive tier. A low number of COVID-19 infections and high number of vaccines administered would allow indoor bars to reopen, larger crowds to cheer on the Dodgers and Giants, and capacity to expand at restaurants, movie theaters, amusement parks, gyms and other establishments. The turnaround for LA comes after the nation’s second-largest city was the epicenter of the outbreak just a few months ago.