Vice President Kamala Harris is visiting Milwaukee, here’s how to watch

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WAOW) — Vice President Kamala Harris is spending her afternoon in Milwaukee.

During her stop in Wisconsin, Harris will first visit clean energy laboratories at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. That's scheduled to take place at 1 pm.

Then, she is participating in a roundtable discussion on the investments in research and development in the American Jobs Plan and its impact on local communities. That is scheduled to take place at 2 pm.

