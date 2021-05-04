The New Climate “Normal”

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA) released new climate data that now takes into account data from 1991-2020. This process is updated every 10 years to account for climate changes across different regions. Previously, climate normals took into account data from 1981-2010.

These numbers refer to climate data or an average for the day. For example, the average high for May 4th is 63° in Wausau. Overall, scientists with the National Centers for Environmental Information (NCEI), an entity of NOAA, are showing an overall warmer and wetter trend for the country with these new normals.

Locally broken down by meteorological season, Wausau is trending slightly warmer for high temperatures in the winter season (December, January, February) and slightly cooler the rest of the year. Average low temperatures are also trending warmer all through the year. Wausau is also trending wetter during the spring and summer months, and slightly drier through the fall and winter months.