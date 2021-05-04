Suspected extremist in Kenya’s east blow up truck killing 2

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenyan officials say at least two people were killed near Kenya’s eastern border with Somalia when the vehicle they were travelling in ran over an explosive device suspected to have been planted by the extremist al-Shabab rebels. It is the second attack in two months targeting vehicles delivering supplies to a construction site where Kenya is building a fence and trenches along the Somali border to prevent extremists, bandits and illegal immigrants from entering the East African country. Lamu County Commissioner Irungu Macharia said the incident happened in the eastern part of Lamu county.