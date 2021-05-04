Man suspected of defiling corpse after OD death in custody

TOWN OF MADISON (WKOW) -- A Loganville man charged with burning a woman's corpse in 2020 has been arrested, according to the Town of Madison police.

Marcus Kilgore, 35, is in the Dane County Jail after authorities issued charges April 30. According to Town of Madison police chief Scott Gregory, he was arrested May 3 after authorities spotted his car.

Kilgore faces charges of hiding and mutilating a corpse, and he is not suspected to be culpable in Kiara Lopez's death. Authorities suspect she died of a drug overdose.

Her body had scratch marks, indicating she was dragged before her body was set on fire. Investigators detected the scent of gasoline around her body.

Kilgore is expected to appear in Dane County Court for an initial appearance Wednesday.