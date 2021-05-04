Mainly dry and cool weather on the way

A cooler weather trend will be with us for a while. It will not be terrible May weather, just not as warm a many people would like this time of year. Conditions will also be mainly dry.

Today: Cloudy early, then more sun developing. Breezy and cool.

High: 55 Wind: NW 10-20, gusting to 25

Tonight: Mainly clear with a chance of frost.

Low: 34 Wind: NW around 5

Wednesday: Sunny in the morning then increasing clouds. A 30% chance of light rain by evening, mainly south of Wausau.

High: 57 Wind: NW 10-15

We will start out with cloudy skies once again for today. The sun should gradually break out more by late morning and you should see a good amount of sun during the afternoon. Even though it will be brighter outside, it will still be a good day to wear a light jacket or sweatshirt as it will be cool and breezy. High temps will be in the 50s and the wind will be out of the northwest at 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

With clear conditions tonight, there is a chance of frost in many locations. A Frost Advisory is in effect for tonight into early Thursday morning for Marathon, Wood, Portage, Taylor, Clark, Menominee, Shawano, Waupaca, Waushara, Jackson, Juneau, and Adams counties. The clear skies will linger into Wednesday morning, then the clouds will increase ahead of a weak trough of low pressure. This weather system could bring a little bit of light rain to the southern half of the area (mainly south of Wausau) Wednesday evening and Wednesday night. Highs on Wednesday will once again be in the 50s.

High temps will then continue to be in the mid to upper 50s late this week, through the weekend, and maybe into early next week. A couple of the more sunny days could be Friday and Monday.

A couple of minor rain chances will also develop in the extended period. A cold front moving in from the north on Thursday night could produce some scattered light rain and snow showers. In addition, a stronger low pressure system will be moving through the Midwest over the weekend. It will be tracking to our south but it is close enough to bring a slight chance of rain to areas south of Marathon county later Saturday into Sunday morning.

Pollen Count: Yesterday May 3rd, 144, Tree Pollen (high)

Have an fine Tuesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 4-May-2021

On this date in weather history: 1989 - Thunderstorms produced severe weather in the Southern Plains Region and the Lower Mississippi Valley. Thunderstorms spawned fifteen tornadoes, and there were 340 reports of large hail and damaging winds. Hail three inches in diameter, and 9.39 inches of rain, resulted in more than 130 million dollars damage at Monroe LA. Thunderstorm winds gusted to 100 mph at Epps LA and Fort Worth TX. A thunderstorm north of Mineral Wells TX produced high winds which unroofed a nightclub. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)