Frost Advisory issued May 4 at 3:20AM CDT until May 5 at 9:00AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

3:20 am Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost
formation.

* WHERE…Menominee, Marathon, Shawano, Wood, Portage, Waupaca
and Waushara Counties.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 9 AM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Frost could injure or kill cold-sensitive
vegetation.
Take steps to protect tender plants from the cold. If possible,
move plants into a garage or shed. If that is not possible, cover
the plants with a cloth.

National Weather Service

