Frost Advisory from WED 12:00 AM CDT until WED 9:00 AM CDT
Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI
Waupaca County
…FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CDT
WEDNESDAY…
* WHAT…Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE…Menominee, Marathon, Shawano, Wood, Portage, Waupaca
and Waushara Counties.
* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 9 AM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Frost could injure or kill cold-sensitive
vegetation.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take steps to protect tender plants from the cold. If possible,
move plants into a garage or shed. If that is not possible, cover
the plants with a cloth.
&&