Frost Advisory from WED 12:00 AM CDT until WED 9:00 AM CDT

3:20 am Weather AlertsWx Alert - Wood

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Wood County

…FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CDT
WEDNESDAY…

* WHAT…Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost
formation.

* WHERE…Menominee, Marathon, Shawano, Wood, Portage, Waupaca
and Waushara Counties.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 9 AM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Frost could injure or kill cold-sensitive
vegetation.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps to protect tender plants from the cold. If possible,
move plants into a garage or shed. If that is not possible, cover
the plants with a cloth.

