Frost Advisory from WED 12:00 AM CDT until WED 9:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Wood County

…FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CDT

WEDNESDAY…

* WHAT…Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost

formation.

* WHERE…Menominee, Marathon, Shawano, Wood, Portage, Waupaca

and Waushara Counties.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 9 AM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Frost could injure or kill cold-sensitive

vegetation.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps to protect tender plants from the cold. If possible,

move plants into a garage or shed. If that is not possible, cover

the plants with a cloth.

&&