Cool weather, some light precipitation too

Chilly weather has moved in for sure. A FROST ADVISORY is posted for Wednesday morning from midnight to 9 a.m. for all of central Wisconsin including Taylor, Marathon, Menominee, Shawano, Waupaca, Portage, Wood, Clark, Jackson, Juneau, Adams, and Waushara counties. With partly cloudy to clear skies and diminishing northwest winds, the lows will likely reach the low 30s to upper 20s in most of our area. Be sure to protect tender vegetation by covering it or brining pots indoors.

Wednesday will start sunny then clouds should develop in the afternoon as a small low pressure system approaches from the west. Highs should reach around 56 with northwest winds near 10 mph. There is a good chance of light rain Wednesday evening, mainly over the southern half of the News 9 area. We could see rain amounts of 0.10 to 0.20 inches and it should be ending later Wednesday night. Lows could drop to the lower 30s by Thursday morning if the clouds clear out some.

Thursday should be partly sunny with highs around 57. Another small disturbance will push in from the northwest for Thursday evening bringing a good chance of scattered light rain showers. It is not out of the question to see a little snow mixed in as well later Thursday night as it cools down. Lows Thursday night could be in the mid 30s.

Friday is shaping up pretty decent with plenty of sunshine. High temperatures are expected to rebound to the upper 50s.

The weekend is now trending mainly dry in our region. It appears a storm system in the Plains will likely track far enough south of Wisconsin to keep the northern fringe of showers just up to about the Illinois – Wisconsin border. In general, it looks partly sunny around here with lows in the lower 30s and highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. That is still about 5 degrees cooler than normal.

Monday and Tuesday may still be partly sunny. Little change in temperature is foreseen for Monday, then it could warm up a few degrees for Tuesday, with highs around 63. There are signs of more active conditions returning by next Tuesday night and Wednesday with possible showers.

Have a good evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:25 p.m.., 4-May 2021

*On this date in weather history:

1917 - A late season snowstorm in northwest Texas produced up to eight inches of snow in Potter County and Armstrong County. (David Ludlum)

1922 - Austin, TX, was hit twice by tornadoes which struck within thirty minutes of each other. Twelve persons were killed in the tornadoes. (The Weather Channel)

1977 - A tornado 500 yards in width struck Pleasant Hill, MO, severely damaging the high school and grade school. Only minor injuries were reported among the more than 1000 teachers and students due to excellent warnings and prior tornado drills. (The Weather Channel)