Wisconsin Valley Fair announces music lineup

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- COVID-19 put a pause on a lot of live entertainment last year including the Wisconsin Valley Fair. But this year, it's back!

From August 3rd to August 8th, music and more returns to Marathon Park in Wausau.

On the main stage at this year's fair is Boogie and the Yo-Yo'z, The Roots and Boots Tour, Randy Houser, and Ezra Ray Hart.

To go along with the musical entertainment, a PRCA rodeo will take place, and of course cheese curds..

"It's very exciting , we are also very excited for the youth to display things that they've been working on for the past year. Obviously they've been at home and many people have done things like gardens and artworks so this will be a venue for them to display those exhibits as well," said Jodi Langenhahn, Fair Administrator of the Wisconsin Valley Fair.

Event organizers are working with the Marathon County Health Department to make sure the event is as safe as possible.

Officials are expecting COVID guidelines to be released sometime in July.

Tickets for the Wisconsin Valley Fair are now available online and can be found at https://www.wisconsinvalleyfair.com/p/tickets