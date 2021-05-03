Velasquez, Realmuto, Neris lift Phillies over Brewers 4-3

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Vince Velasquez threw six sharp innings, J.T. Realmuto hit a two-run homer and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-3. Velasquez allowed one run and four hits, striking out six in his longest outing this season. Hector Neris struck out Lorenzo Cain with the bases loaded in the ninth to preserve the win. Brewers starter Adrian Houser gave up four runs – two earned – and four hits in six innings. Cain blasted a solo homer onto the concourse behind the left-center field stands to give the Brewers a 1-0 lead in the first in his first at-bat off the injury list. But NL Central-leading Milwaukee couldn’t do anything else off Velasquez until Philadelphia went to the bullpen.