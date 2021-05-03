US officials in Mideast to reassure jittery allies over Iran

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Top Biden administration officials and U.S. senators have crisscrossed the Middle East, seeking to assuage growing unease among key Gulf Arab partners over America’s rapprochement with Iran and other policy shifts. The trips come as the U.S. and Iran, through intermediaries in Vienna, discuss a return to Tehran’s tattered nuclear deal with world powers that former President Donald Trump abandoned. Delaware Democratic Sen. Chris Coons told reporters in Abu Dhabi Monday that he aimed to allay the sheikhdom’s concerns about the return to the landmark deal and create broader engagement with Gulf partners.