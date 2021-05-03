US appeals court considers Idaho transgender athletes ban

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A three-judge panel of a U.S. appeals court gave little indication of how it might rule concerning the constitutionality of the first law in the nation banning transgender women and girls from playing on women’s sports team. The 9th Circuit panel in San Francisco heard arguments in the case that could have far-ranging consequences as more states follow conservative Idaho’s lead. Idaho passed its law last year, and more than 20 states have considered such proposals this year. Bans have been enacted in Alabama, Arkansas, Mississippi, Tennessee and West Virginia. Florida lawmakers passed a bill, and South Dakota’s governor issued an executive order.