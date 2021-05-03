Ukraine, Baltics, Poland leaders meet on Polish holiday

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The presidents of Ukraine, the Baltic nations and Poland are meeting in Warsaw Monday to mark the 230th anniversary of Poland’s constitution — Europe’s first such democratic document. Ukraine’s president was to hold talks with his Polish counterpart at a time of intensified conflict with Russia and tensions in eastern Ukraine. Also attending the Constitution Day ceremonies were the presidents of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia, countries on the European Union’s border with Russia and Belarus. Fighting the pandemic is also among the topics they will discuss. Poland’s 1791 Constitution was intended to strengthen Poland’s political system and rule of law and protect it against aggression from neighbors, including Russia.