Top general drops opposition to change in sex assault policy

WASHINGTON (AP) — The nation’s top general says he is now open to considering a proposal to take decisions on sexual assault prosecution out of the hands of military commanders. This is a potentially significant shift in the debate over combating sexual assault in the military. Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said in an interview that while he is not ready to endorse the proposal, he has dropped his previous opposition because the problem has persisted despite other efforts to solve it. He says, “We’ve been at it for years, and we haven’t effectively moved the needle.”