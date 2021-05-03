Push against trans athletes in girls’ sports fails in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Conservatives in Kansas have failed to overturn the Democratic governor’s veto of a proposed ban on transgender athletes in girls’ and women’s sports. They were unable Monday to unable to convert successes in other Republican-leaning states or Caitlyn Jenner’s support into enough momentum. The state Senate voted 26-14 to override Gov. Laura Kelly’s veto, leaving supporters a single vote short of the necessary two-thirds majority. The vote came two days after Jenner voiced support for such measures. The former Olympic decathlon champion and reality television figure came out as a transgender woman in 2015 and said said the issue is a “question of fairness.” Critics called the bill discriminatory.