‘Power of the Purse’ event wraps up

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- Monday night the Power of the Purse event wrapped up for the United Way of Marathon County.

The proceeds will go to organizations in the community that support women, which includes groups that help low income women become financially stable for themselves or their family.

In past years, some of the money raised went towards scholarships for women at Northcentral Technical College and UW-Stevens Point at Wausau.

In 2019, the last time this event was held in person, there were over 250 women in attendance.

People in the community coming together to help others is something those at the United Way of Marathon County are grateful for.

"An overwhelming feeling of gratitude for the community that we're in and how everybody continues to come together in this new world that we live in so thank you to anybody that's donated or made this event possible we definitely appreciate you," said Sarah Laes, the director of affinity groups for United Way of Marathon County.

The fundraising goal for this year was $10,000 and as of Monday afternoon, that goal already was surpassed in part due to people choosing to donate their registration fee and be entered in to win a purse.

According to the United Way website, $9,176 was raised just from the auctions alone.