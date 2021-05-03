Libya’s top diplomat urges withdrawal of foreign fighters

CAIRO (AP) — Libya’s top diplomat has called for the departure of foreign forces and mercenaries from the North African country as it heads toward elections later this year. Najla al-Manqoush, foreign minister of Libya’s interim government, urged Turkey on Monday to implement U.N. Security Council resolutions demanding the repatriation of more than 20,000 foreign fighters and mercenaries from Libya. Her remarks came at a joint news conference with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu. He visited Tripoli with Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and other top military and intelligence officials. The remarks are seen as a rebuke to Turkey, which has deployed troops and Syrian mercenaries to the country.