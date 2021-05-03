Iran a key topic as US envoy Blinken meets UK counterpart

LONDON (AP) — Iran is expected to be a key topic in talks between U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his host in London, British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab. The bilateral talks on Monday come a day ahead of the first face-to-face discussions in two years of foreign and development ministers from the Group of Seven leading industrial nations and other invited representatives. The U.K. holds this year’s presidency of the G-7. Blinken’s visit to London, his first since being appointed by President Joe Biden, comes amid mounting speculation of a prisoner exchange deal with Iran. Biden has indicated he is looking to restart nuclear talks with Tehran after his predecessor, Donald Trump, pulled the U.S. out of the 2015 agreement.