Iran a key topic as US envoy Blinken meets UK counterpart

9:55 am National news from the Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Iran is expected to be a key topic in talks between U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his host in London, British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab. The bilateral talks on Monday come a day ahead of the first face-to-face discussions in two years of foreign and development ministers from the Group of Seven leading industrial nations and other invited representatives. The U.K. holds this year’s presidency of the G-7. Blinken’s visit to London, his first since being appointed by President Joe Biden, comes amid mounting speculation of a prisoner exchange deal with Iran. Biden has indicated he is looking to restart nuclear talks with Tehran after his predecessor, Donald Trump, pulled the U.S. out of the 2015 agreement. 

Associated Press

