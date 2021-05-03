EU summons Russia envoy over blacklisting of its officials

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union has summoned Russia’s ambassador after Moscow blacklisted eight EU officials. Russia’s move came in retaliation for the bloc’s decision to impose sanctions over the imprisonment of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. European Commission spokesman Peter Stano says that Ambassador Vladimir Chizhov will meet in Brussels later Monday with senior EU officials who “will convey to him our strong condemnation and rejection of this decision.” Stano says the Russian-imposed travel bans “lack any legal justification. They are groundless.”