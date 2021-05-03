Dodger downer: Pitcher Dustin May to have Tommy John surgery

CHICAGO (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Dustin May will have Tommy John surgery next week, sidelining one of baseball’s top young pitchers for the rest of the season. May threw just 27 pitches before leaving Saturday’s 11-inning loss to Milwaukee. After his final pitch, May reacted with obvious pain, took a few steps and called for attention. The team says he will have ligament reconstruction surgery on May 11 in Los Angeles.