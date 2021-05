MENASHA, Wis. (WAOW) -- Fire crews battled a massive fire at the abandoned George A. Whiting Mill in Menasha overnight Sunday.

The Neenah-Menasha Fire Department posted on Facebook that the fire is contained but crews were still on scene early Monday morning.

Firefighters are still asking people to avoid the area for safety purposes.

The mill shut down back in 2016.

No word yet on what caused the fire but it is under investigation.