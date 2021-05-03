Chicago schools chief plans to leave post later this year

CHICAGO (AP) — The leader of Chicago Public Schools is leaving the post later this year and is saying it’s time for “the next chapter.” The CEO of the nation’s third-largest school district, Janice Jackson, took the job in 2018 after serving in the position temporarily twice after scandals of two predecessors. She said Monday that she will not renew her contract when it expires June 30. Jackson grew up in Chicago and has long worked for the district, serving as a teacher, principal and in district leadership. Her departure comes after a tumultuous few years in the district, including a 2019 teachers strike and bitter fights with the union over reopening plans during the pandemic.