Billions soon available for struggling restaurants

MADISON (WKOW) -- Nearly $30 billion will be available to help struggling restaurants across the US starting Monday.

It's part of a plan the president signed into law in March.

The Restaurant Revitalization Fund gives businesses up to $10 million each for their pandemic-related revenue loss.

"It was really challenging for the the restaurants to number one, be in business, stay in business. We've talked to a lot of restaurants who've had to close down for a while. So that's why it's so important for us to get the funds to them," said Eric Ness, director of the Small Business Administration Wisconsin District Office.

Pre-registration started last week and applications open at 11 a.m. Monday on the SBA website.

For the first 21 days, the SBA will prioritize applications from businesses owned by women, veterans and people who are socially and economically disadvantaged.