Bad News For The California Wildfire Season

The world’s largest firefighting plane is grounded just as the western U.S. gears up for what could be another brutal wildfire season.

Global SuperTanker

The west is in a drought and warnings of another potentially destructive wildfire season ahead. Now the owners of the world's largest firefighting air tanker have grounded the massive aircraft, saying it's just not turning a profit.

I had a chance to see the SuperTanker make a pass several times in 2018. At the time, that was the worst fire season on record. The fires were bad but when the SuperTanker roared over, it was like Superman was coming to save the day.

The decision to ground the plane comes after more than 4.3 million acres burned in California during the state's historic 2020 wildfire season and as the region contends with a crippling drought.

The Boeing 747-400 SuperTanker, capable of dropping 19,000 gallons of fire retardant per trip, was deployed last year to battle the El Dorado fire in Southern California-- a blaze ignited by pyrotechnics at a gender reveal party. The fire happened during the state's worst wildfire season on record.

The plane was also one of several aerial firefighting tankers that battled the lightning-sparked LNU Complex Fire in Northern California's famed wine country.

The Supertanker flew 119 sorties last year, according to Cal Fire spokesperson Isaac Sanchez. The plane could have been dispatched multiple times for one fire event.

The plane has been used internationally, as well. In 2019, it was sent to Bolivia to help in fighting the raging fires in the Amazon rainforest.

Alterna Capital Partners, the investment firm that owns Global SuperTanker Services, decided last week to cease operations of the massive plane, saying its federal firefighting contracts were not generating enough profit.