At least 26 die when speedboat overturns in Bangladesh river

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — A speedboat has overturned after hitting a cargo boat in a Bangladeshi river, leaving at least 26 people dead. A government official says the speedboat was carrying passengers in violation of government restrictions during a nationwide coronavirus lockdown. It happened in the mighty River Padma in central Bangladesh. Divers and other rescuers were searching for several people still missing. Such river accidents are common in Bangladesh, a low-lying delta nation crisscrossed by about 130 rivers. Bangladesh is under a lockdown until Wednesday to curb the spread of the virus amid a rising number of infections.