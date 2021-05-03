Alan Moore working on short stories, 5-volume fantasy series

NEW YORK (AP) — Alan Moore has many, many stories still to tell. The British author known for “V for Vendetta” and “Watchman” has a deal with Bloomsbury for the story collection “Illuminations” and a five-volume fantasy series, “Long London.” In a statement Monday, Moore said he was “bursting with fiction, bursting with prose” and thanked his publisher for its commitment to “expanding the empire of the word.” Moore’s “Illuminations” comes out in fall 2022. The first volume of “Long London,” which features two versions of the city, comes out in 2024.