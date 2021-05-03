A cooler weather trend

The main theme in the forecast this week will be cooler temps. A few showers could develop at times but no major storm systems will pass through our area.

Today: Mostly cloudy with periods of rain through midday, especially around Marathon county and areas to the south

High: 63 Wind: East around 10, becoming NE

Tonight: Gradually becoming partly cloudy.

Low: 41 Wind: North-Northwest 10-15

Tuesday: Breezy and cool, with a mix of sun and clouds.

High: 54 Wind: NW 10-20

Temperatures will be near normal for today, reaching the low 60s in most areas with cooler highs in the 50s in the Northwoods. There will be some off-and-on rain this morning from Marathon county on south, then a few additional showers or a thunderstorm could develop south and east of Marathon county later in the afternoon. Rain amounts will generally be around a quarter to half an inch, with up to an inch possible in the far south. Winds will be out of the east at around 10 mph, turning to the northeast during the afternoon.

The next chance of a few showers will come Wednesday night into Thursday. During this time, the activity will be widely scattered so don't expect a lot of rainfall. Temps might cool enough Wednesday night or again Thursday night that a couple of the raindrops might mix with a flake or two of snow.

A third chance of rain could develop over the weekend as a low pressure system moves into the Midwest. Right now the odds of rain are at 30% or less but that could change through the week, so keep up to date on the forecast over the next few days. If the rain develops, it might be a rather gloomy weekend for some areas.

High temps will be on the cool side from Tuesday through Sunday, mainly in the 50s. After today, we might not experience the 60s again until next week. A couple of the nights could be frosty as well. Right now it looks like Tuesday night and Thursday night could be the coldest of the week.

Pollen Count: Last Friday April 30th, 219, Tree Pollen (high)

Have an fine Monday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 3-May-2021

On this date in weather history: 1999 - On May 3, 1999, an unusual confluence of atmospheric conditions in Oklahoma spawned dozens of tornadoes that swept across the state in an hours-long parade of destruction. Thousands of homes were damaged or destroyed, and 19 counties became disaster areas. The worst toll was in human lives: 44 dead, including three children. Hundreds more were injured.(http://newsok.com/may3)