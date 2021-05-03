A cool week, unsettled too

We’ve had quite a soaking in much of central Wisconsin over the past 24 hours, with many spots getting at least an inch. Totals have been lighter north and northwest of Marathon County. While this current system will move away Monday night, several other weather systems are lined up and ready to march through here every other day or so through early next week. Thus, keep your umbrellas and rain boots handy!

Any showers should end Monday evening with cloudy and breezy conditions lingering. Lows will reach the upper 30s to around 40. Winds will be from the northwest at 10-15 mph. Tuesday looks mostly cloudy to maybe some sun peeks. Highs will reach only the mid 50s with northwest winds of 10-20 mph.

Wednesday will bring a mix of sun and clouds. Watch out for frost early Wednesday morning with lows in the low 30s. Highs will rebound to about 57. There is a good chance of scattered showers by late afternoon and evening Wednesday as a small disturbance rolls through. Thursday also should be partly sunny with lows in the low to mid 30s and highs in the mid to upper 50s. A few showers are possible Thursday night with next weak front.

Friday is shaping up pretty decent with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures should start around 34 with highs in the upper 50s.

A larger low pressure system is projected to approach from the Plains Saturday. It will bring increasing clouds and wind Saturday along with a 30% chance of showers later in the day. The greatest odds of rain will be over the southern half of the area. Lows could be around 33 with highs around 58 degrees. Sunday will likely be mostly cloudy with a continued chance of showers. It is an uncertain situation with some weather models keeping it well south of our region while other models bring a decent soaking through. We'll have updates as it gets closer.

That system will start heading away Monday although a stray sprinkle or two can't be ruled out. Also, it will be rather cool for this time of the year with highs in the 50s. Normal highs would be in the mid 60s.

Pollen Report: Tree pollen Monday morning (High - 144)

Have a nice evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:30 p.m.., 3-May 2021

*On this date in weather history:

1990 - A stubborn late season storm slowly crawled across southern Colorado the first three days of the month producing heavy snow from the San Juan Mountains to the southeast plains. The storm produced up to three feet of snow in the higher elevations of southern Colorado, and 18 to 22 inches of snow along the eastern slopes of the Central Mountains of New Mexico. Pueblo CO reported a record 10.6 inches of snow for the month as a result of the storm, and a record total for the winter season of 69.6 inches. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)

1999 - On May 3, 1999, an unusual confluence of atmospheric conditions in Oklahoma spawned dozens of tornadoes that swept across the state in an hours-long parade of destruction. Thousands of homes were damaged or destroyed, and 19 counties became disaster areas. The worst toll was in human lives: 44 dead, including three children. Hundreds more were injured.