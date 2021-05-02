UN says 11 Europe-bound migrants drown off Libya

CAIRO (AP) — The U.N. migration agency says at least 11 people drowned when a rubber dinghy carrying two dozen Europe-bound migrants capsized off Libya. Sunday’s shipwreck was the latest involving migrants seeking a better life in Europe. The Libyan coast guard saved the lives of 12 other migrants, who were returned to the shore and were expected to be taken to a detention center in western Libya. Libya has in recent years emerged as the dominant transit point for migrants fleeing war and poverty in Africa and the Middle East. The oil-rich country plunged into chaos following a NATO-backed uprising that toppled and killed longtime ruler Moammar Gadhafi in 2011.