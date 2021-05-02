Special Weather Statement issued May 2 at 9:01PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI
Showers and thunderstorms will move across portions of east-
central and northeast Wisconsin this evening, including the
communities of Waupaca, Shawano, Wautoma, Appleton, Green Bay,
Oshkosh, Kewaunee and Manitowoc.
Some of the stronger storms could produce pea size hail, gusty
winds to 30 mph and brief heavy rain. Some of the stronger
thunderstorms could produce rainfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per
hour, resulting in urban street flooding and ponding of water
on area highways. Small creeks and ditches may rise rapidly due
to the heavy rain.