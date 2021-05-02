Special Weather Statement issued May 2 at 10:34PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

Showers and thunderstorms will move across portions of east-

central and northeast Wisconsin into early Monday morning,

including the communities of Waupaca, Shawano, Wautoma, Appleton,

Green Bay, Oshkosh, Kewaunee and Manitowoc.

Some of the stronger storms could produce pea size hail, gusty

winds to 30 mph and brief heavy rain. Some of the stronger

thunderstorms could also produce rainfall rates of 1 to 2 inches

per hour, resulting in urban street flooding and ponding of water

on area highways. Small creeks and ditches may rise rapidly due to

the heavy rain.