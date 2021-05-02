Showers & Thunderstorms Ahead

Wausau had a warm weekend. 85 Saturday with a trace of rain. The record high is 89. Sunday saw warm temperatures north of the front. 70s in Wausau. Low 80s in spots. A frontal boundary is stationary across the central part of Wisconsin.

Right now, radar is showing mainly cloudy skies.

Headlines: Showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Heavy rain at times. Strong wind gusts and small hail are possible. Severe weather is not likely. Shower and thunderstorm chances through Monday. A generally cool week. Some frost is likely overnight a few nights.

Futuretrack is showing cloudy skies overnight. Cloudy Monday with showers and thunderstorms. Tuesday mainly cloudy with light rain chances early. Mainly cloudy and dry Wednesday.

Our temperature trend has us below normal through the week.

Tonight, cloudy and breezy with a 90% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Heavy rain at times is likely. Low tonight 47. East winds 10-15 mph, gusting perhaps to 20 mph.

Monday will be cloudy with a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms. North winds 10-15 mph. Monday’s high near 58.

Tuesday will be partly sunny with a 20% chance of showers. A cooler high of 53.

Wednesday will have a chilly start in the low 30s. A mainly cloudy day and a high of 58.

Partly sunny Thursday and a cool high of 56. Friday looks mostly sunny and a high in the mid-50s. Mothers Day weekend looks dry, but cool. Mainly sunny and in the 50s.

5/2/2021 Meteorologist Jeff Andrews

*Today in weather history, most notable some severe weather.

1920 - A swarm of tornadoes in Rogers, Mayes and Cherokee Counties in Oklahoma killed 64 persons. (David Ludlum)

1929 - Virginia's worst tornado disaster occurred. Six tornadoes, two of which were west of the Blue Mountains, killed 22 people. Twelve children and a teacher were killed at Rye Cove, in Scott County. Four schools were destroyed by the storms. (The Weather Channel)

1983 - Severe thunderstorms spawned twenty tornadoes across Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and New York State. The tornadoes caused five deaths. (The Weather Channel)