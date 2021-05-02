Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued May 2 at 5:51PM CDT until May 2 at 6:30PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northern Waushara County in central Wisconsin…

Southwestern Waupaca County in northeastern Wisconsin…

* Until 630 PM CDT.

* At 550 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Plainfield,

or 9 miles northwest of Wautoma, moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Damage to vehicles is expected.

* Locations impacted include…

Napowan Scout Camp, Pine River, Saxeville, Wild Rose, Poy Sippi and

Lind Center.

Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside

should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay

away from windows.