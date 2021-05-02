Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued May 2 at 4:58PM CDT until May 2 at 5:45PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued May 2 at 4:58PM CDT until May 2 at 5:45PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WIUpdated
At 458 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Fremont, or 9
miles southeast of Waupaca, moving east at 20 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.
This severe storm will be near…
Fremont around 510 PM CDT.
New London around 525 PM CDT.
Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Rural,
Lind Center, King, Royalton, Northport, Sugar Bush, Readfield and
Weyauwega.
Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside
should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from
windows.