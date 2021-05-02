Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued May 2 at 4:45PM CDT until May 2 at 5:45PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southern Waupaca County in northeastern Wisconsin…

Southwestern Outagamie County in northeastern Wisconsin…

* Until 545 PM CDT.

* At 445 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Waupaca,

moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will be near…

Fremont around 500 PM CDT.

New London around 515 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Rural,

Lind Center, King, Royalton, Northport, Sugar Bush, Readfield and

Weyauwega.

Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside

should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay

away from windows.