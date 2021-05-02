Russia, facing lags, turns to China to produce Sputnik shots

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Russia is turning to multiple Chinese firms to manufacture the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in an effort to speed up production as demand soars. The arrangements could mean quicker access to a vaccine for countries in Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa that have ordered Russia’s shots. Russia has announced three deals totaling 260 million doses with Chinese vaccine companies in recent weeks. While China has delivered hundreds of millions of doses around the world, Russia has only delivered a fraction. Chinese vaccine makers have yet to start manufacturing Sputnik V, but their distribution of hundreds of millions of doses of Chinese vaccines has proven they can produce in volume.