Roaring tanker fire kills 7, injures 14 in Afghan capital

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Officials say a searing blaze that roared through dozens of fuel tankers on the northern edge of the Afghan capital of Kabul has killed seven people and injured 14. Investigators Sunday are searching for the cause of the late night blaze. There was no immediate indication of whether it was an accident or sabotage. But it came on the same day the U.S. and NATO officially began the final phase of a withdrawal from Afghanistan, ending a nearly 20-year military engagement. An official said the fire began when a spark set a fuel tanker ablaze. Nearby tankers were quickly engulfed, sending giant flames and plumes of smoke into the night sky.