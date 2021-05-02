2 killed in shooting at Wisconsin casino; gunman slain

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Authorities in Wisconsin say a gunman killed two people at a Green Bay casino Saturday night and seriously wounded a third before he was shot and killed by police. Brown County Sheriff’s Lt. Kevin Pawlak said investigators believe the gunman was targeting a specific person he was angry at, but the person wasn’t at the Oneida Casino at the time. Pawlak said it appears the gunman “decided to still shoot some of the victim’s co-workers or friends.” Patrons fled the casino after gunshots broke out around 7:30 p.m. A witness said he saw two people get shot and described a gunman “shooting pretty aggressively.”