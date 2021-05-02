Owner Reacts After Business Destroyed by Fire

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- The large fire that took place on Saturday has been identified as having taken place at Grundman's Self Service Garage on Packer Avenue.

The owner of the garage told News Nine the fire started as a trash can fire on his neighbors property then leapt to his land, engulfing his business, equipment, car collection, and the customer vehicles he was working on. The business, he says, is destroyed.

"I have a police for storing people's stuff out here and other people's vehicles so hopefully everyone else's stuff is taken care of," Owner Andy Grundman said.

He said he is thankful for the support he has seen from the community. A GoFundMe has been set up and can be found here.

As previously reported, firefighters from multiple companies fought the fire on Saturday. A firefighter told News Nine that there were upwards of eight companies battling the blaze. The DNR was also called into help deal with the fire.

Roads leading to the fire were blocked off for safety as the National Weather Service and DNR both reported an extreme fire risk for Saturday because of dry and windy conditions.