Oneida County Residents Asked to Use Caution After Bear Kills Dog

Township of Pelican, Wis. (WAOW) -- Oneida County Sheriffs are asking residents to use caution after a bear killed a dog in the Township of Pelican.

The bear is reportedly roaming the area of County P / Riopel Rd.

The bear is the height of a husky and 150 pounds, and authorities say it is not afraid of humans.

In a Facebook post, the Sheriff's Office said "These bears are waking up hungry and confused. Most only threaten garbage left out, and bird feeders, and will walk away with a simple yell or whistle. This bear killed a small dog near its owners and was trying to get to more dogs, and pawed at a residence door after following a woman on her deck."

If you see bears exhibiting threatening behavior, you're asked to call the Sheriff's Office.