(WAOW) -- Former Wisconsin Badger and Amherst native Garrett Groshek went undrafted over the weekend but despite his name not being called, he didn't have to wait long for his phone to ring.

The high school quarterback turned college running back is headed to Las Vegas; the raiders are taking a gamble of the badger signing him as a free agent.

There he'll team up with another Wisconsinite; former badger fullback Alec Ingold.