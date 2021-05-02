Bait shop re-opens in time for fishing season after robbery

PLOVER, Wis. (WAOW)-- Last September a Plover bait shop was robbed and completely emptied of its merchandise. Now, it's back open, fully restocked, and ready for fishing season.

When Cliff's Bait and Tackle Shop was robbed, the community came together and helped the owner, 87-year-old Hellen Gollon, restock her shelves.

The shop is open 24/7 and runs on an honor system of people leaving the money they owe for their purchases in a slot in the wall. Gollon said she has a lot of trust in her community.

"I enjoy my customers. They are really really nice people. I enjoy working with them very very much. Really nice people," Gollon said.

She also said she thoroughly enjoys getting to offer her fishing goods to the community, appreciates all of her customers that support her shop, and is thankful to be back in business serving the area.