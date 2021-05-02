Asian Americans see generational split on confronting racism

ATLANTA (AP) — The shootings in Georgia and other recent attacks on Asian Americans have exposed division between different generations of the community. Many young activists say their parents and other elders are saddened by the violence but question the value of protests and other collective action. Young organizers are more hopeful that they can pressure prosecutors and lawmakers to address a wave of assaults against Asian Americans since the coronavirus pandemic began in the U.S. In addition to holding rallies and vigils across the country, they have shared stories of racist encounters and used the hashtag #StopAsianHate to raise awareness about the dangers Asian Americans face.