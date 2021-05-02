Area residents enjoy the start to fishing season

(WAOW)-- Area residents are taking advantage of the beautiful weather and the start to fishing season by bringing out their fishing poles for a day of outdoor fun.

"I feel like it's relaxing. It's a good way for us to spend time together outside," Resident Mandy Timn said while fishing on Saturday.

The Wisconsin DNR said last year fishing grew in popularity as people looked for ways to get out of their homes for safe activities.

"With last year a lot of people just didn't have stuff to do. There wasn't sports going on so a lot of people went out and did fishing again. They rediscovered the outdoors which is pretty cool," Wisconsin DNR Fisheries Biologist Timothy Parks said.

For many, fishing provides an opportunity to be with their loved ones in a relaxed environment.

"It's been nice with us that we enjoy it together," Timn said.

Others have found memories of casting lines with family growing up.

"I got started at a young age with my grandpa, I would go out with him. But I was so young I didn't really enjoy it with him because it was so hot in the sun, but I enjoy it now," Resident Aaron Keen said while also fishing on Saturday.

Parks said fishing is a great option for people because of the many bodies of water in Wisconsin.

"Wherever you go in Wisconsin, if you walked in a straight line, you would probably get wet," Parks said.

He also stressed the importance of making sure you have the proper permits before heading out on the water.

"Before you go out fishing, especially this year, get that fishing license. That's the first thing you've got to do. It you're 16 years or older you need that," Parks said.

He also outlined some tips for staying safe while fishing.

"Boat safely. Try to be a sober driver out there. It's okay to enjoy yourself but be careful. Have PFDs with you on a boat. Be careful even if you're fishing on shore lines," Park said.