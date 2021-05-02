3 Israelis wounded in West Bank shooting ambush

JERUSALEM (AP) — Gunmen have opened fire from a passing car at Israelis standing at a major intersection in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Three people were injured, two of them seriously. The reports say the assailants escaped in a car with Palestinian license plates. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for Sunday’s attack at Tapuah junction in the central West Bank. In a separate incident, a 60-year-old Palestinian woman who had been shot by soldiers after brandishing a knife died later Sunday of her injuries. In recent years, Palestinians have carried out a series of shooting and car-ramming attacks, most of them attributed to so-called “lone wolf” assailants.