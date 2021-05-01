Wet and warm end to the weekend

Our first day of May started off extremely summerlike with sunny afternoon skies and temperatures in the 80s. While the mild weather will stick around for the second half of the weekend, precipitation will also move in leading to a soggy Sunday afternoon.

This Afternoon: Mostly sunny, breezy and very warm.

High: Low 80s Wind: WSW 10-20

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of a quick shower or thunderstorm especially south.

Low: 50 Wind: West 6-12

Sunday: Morning sunshine then cloudy by midday. Wet afternoon with 80% chance of widespread showers and a few stray thunderstorms.

High: 72 Wind: Light turning East 5-10

Monday: A 60% chance of showers early. Remaining cloudy with a small chance of residual showers late.

High: 59

Don't count on seeing the 80s again for a while as we are now entering a fairly sharp cooling trend. Tonight will remain mild with a low near 50 degrees. There is a slight chance of a developing shower or thunderstorm in the central-southern half of the area, however, any precipitation will be brief, likely lasting less than half an hour overnight. Breezy winds will continue until around midnight where they will become fairly light.

Sunday, clearing conditions will once again make for sunny skies so it will likely not be too bad in the early hours. However, any morning sunshine will be short-lived as mostly cloudy skies will move in completely by midday. After skies thicken up, widespread showers will develop starting with central Wisconsin in the early afternoon. While warm in the low 70s, expect a soggy end to the weekend with both light, moderate, and heavy downpours. Afternoon and evening rain is projected to bring 0.5" to 1.0" of rain to the state, which is needed after an extremely dry Saturday. Additionally, while the severe threat is extremely low, there is a good chance that a few stray thunderstorms will develop amidst the showers.

Moving into the workweek, the rapid cooldown will once again return the state to seasonal and slightly below seasonal temperatures. Monday will be extremely cloudy with rain possible in the early morning and late evening. The high on Monday will be near 60 degrees so not only will it be gloomy, but a bit cool as well.

Tuesday is looking dry but will remain fairly cloudy near 56. Fortunately, the sun will begin to reveal itself in the afternoon. Wednesday will have plenty of sunshine all day long but still remain on the cool side with temperatures near 60 degrees.

There has been no update to the allergy report since Friday (High), however, it is likely still at a high level for tree allergens.

Enjoy the summerlike rest of the weekend! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock

On this day in weather history:

1935 - Snow, ice, and sleet brought winter back to parts of southeast Minnesota. Minneapolis received three inches of snow to tie their May record which was established in 1892. (1st-2nd) (The Weather Channel)

1954 - The temperature at Polebridge MT dipped to 5 degrees below zero to establish a state record for the month of May. (The Weather Channel)