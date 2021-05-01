‘The Captain’ challenges impoverished youth to love France

PIERREFITTE-SUR-SEINE, France (AP) — A man they call ‘the Captain’ is working to uplift some of France’s battalions of impoverished youth and to restore French values to create “the citizens of tomorrow.” Nourouddine Abdoulhoussen runs a tight ship, reaching into his years as member of a Marine infantry regiment to inculcate in his proteges a sense of confidence and courage and a love of France. But first they must learn how to wake up and brush their teeth, he says. Abdoulhoussen heads an association with a unique approach to integrating young people from heavily immigrant housing projects known for unemployment and delinquency.