Statewide Silver Alert issued for man last seen in Fennimore

FENNIMORE (WKOW) -- Authorities are asking for the public's help to find a man missing from Grant County.

A Silver Alert has been issued to find Harley Gene Welsh. The 82-year-old was last seen leaving Napp's Motel in Fennimore around noon on Saturday.

Welsh called his wife saying he wasn't feeling well and was going to come home early instead of going to lunch with his daughter, according to authorities. He was supposed to drive from Fennimore to Fond du Lac.

Welsh used to live in Stoughton. He has a tattoo of the word "Martha" on one of his arms.

Welsh is driving a burgundy 2010 Mazda CX-7 with the Florida license plate DQDA22. A Green Bay Packers plate cover is on the front plate.